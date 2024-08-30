Lovisa Holdings (ASX:LOV) Will Pay A Dividend Of A$0.37

Lovisa Holdings Limited's (ASX:LOV) investors are due to receive a payment of A$0.37 per share on 17th of October. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.8% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Lovisa Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 115% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 64%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 82.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.133 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.87. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Lovisa Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 16% a year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lovisa Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

