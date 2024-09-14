Lovesac Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$156.6m (up 1.3% from 2Q 2024).

Net loss: US$5.86m (loss widened by US$5.23m from 2Q 2024).

US$0.38 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.041 loss in 2Q 2024).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Lovesac EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 14%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 10% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.9% growth forecast for the Consumer Durables industry in the US.

Performance of the American Consumer Durables industry.

The company's shares are up 19% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Lovesac that you need to take into consideration.

