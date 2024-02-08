A 'Love Story' turned 'Red': Fireball releases lipstick inspired by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky just released its first lipstick inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce − and it sells for − you guessed it, $13.87: (the superstar couple's favorite respective numbers combined).

The cosmetic, dubbed Cinnamon Delight - was released Monday and is the brand's first-ever custom lipstick, Fireball released in a statement to USA TODAY.

"The exciting new offering will never go out of style and is sure to awaken the dragon in football fans everywhere, just in time for the sport’s battle royale," Fireball wrote.

Fireball is a combo of Canadian whisky, cinnamon flavoring and sweeteners produced by the Sazerac Company in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fireball Whisky just released its first lipstick inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The cosmetic, dubbed Cinnamon Delight - was released Feb. 5, 2024, and is the brand's first-ever custom lipstick

'I don't want to be in the kitchen': Donna Kelce offers tips for hosting a Super Bowl party

A 'Love Story' turned 'Red'

Kelce, a tight end for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, is headed to Las Vegas this weekend where his team will battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

His singer songwriter girlfriend is known for sporting red lipstick and last year, Kelce drank Fireball while celebrating his team's Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 58 (5+8=13) against the 49ers (4+9=13) on Feb. 11 (2+11=13) pic.twitter.com/NjjUO8UaDX — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 7, 2024

"So of course, it was only natural for Fireball to create a lipstick inspired by both," Fireball spokesperson Ida Yenney wrote in an email to USA TODAY. "So get your red on during the Big Game! It also makes for a great Valentine’s Day gift."

A very Swiftie Super Bowl: How Taylor Swift is making the NFL's big night even bigger

'This season has enchanted an army'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

Cinnamon Delight features Fireball’s "signature red color, along with its cinnamon flavor and aroma," the statement continues.

“This football season has enchanted an army of new fans, inspiring them to turn the heat up at game time in response to a love story the world knows all too well at this point,” said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. “When we introduced Fireball Cinnamon Delight, fans loved that we added a little heat by daring to go where no whisky brand has gone before, so it was a no brainer to make this widely available for the big game.”

Story continues

Where to buy Fireball's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lipstick

Fireball Whisky just released its first lipstick inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The cosmetic, dubbed Cinnamon Delight - was released Feb. 5, 2024, and is the brand's first-ever custom lipstick

The lipstick is now available to purchase online on Fireball's website.

To visit the site click here.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fireball Whiskey leaks lipstick inspired by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce