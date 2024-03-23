Loud Budgeting– What It Is and How It Can Work for You

©iStock.com

Gone are the days of keeping your budgets and financial goals under wraps and spending money you don’t have on things you don’t really want.

Loud budgeting is a relatively new phenomenon, introduced by Lukas Battle on TikTok at the end of 2023, and it’s taken hold as the budgeting trend of 2024. Loud budgeting is essentially turning down experience or expenses and explaining that they don’t fit your financial goals.

In a TikTok video addressing loud budgeting, Battle notes that often rich people don’t actually want to spend money, so, he said, “it’s almost more stylish, more chic, more of a flex” to decline spending money in favor of reaching financial goals. He explained, “It’s not ‘I don’t have enough,’ it’s ‘I don’t want to spend’.”

If you’re not sure how this applies to you, consider these benefits of loud budgeting:

It verbalizes boundaries which can help friends and family understand why you’re saying no when they ask you to do something with them.

It makes a financial journey feel more like an adventure.

It sends a message to corporations about what people are and are not willing to spend money on, especially with recent spikes in inflation.

It can help you find like-minded people (or bring other people on the journey with you) who want to do more frugal activities like hiking or discount shopping.

It makes budgeting something you get to do rather than something you have to do.

If you’ve never made a budget before, consider following the advice shared here. Remember that should involve “analyzing your bank account to assess how you allocate your net income for expenses.” You should also analyze your financial, personal, and lifestyle goals to make sure that your budget supports each category.

And when you’re ready, shout your budget from the rooftops.

