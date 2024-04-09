Lottery player tests mother-in-law’s ‘lucky touch’ with SC ticket. Then came screams

A man’s mother-in-law used her “lucky touch” on a South Carolina lottery ticket — and it paid off big.

The Lowcountry man said he let her scratch the Emerald Green lottery game he bought at the KK Mart in Ladson, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

She uncovered a life-changing prize: $200,000.

“I was outside when it happened,” the man told officials. “I was walking in the house, and I heard my wife yell, ‘You aren’t going to believe this!’”

He said he was stoked after learning about the big win and recalled the look on his wife’s and mother-in-law’s faces, according to officials.

“It was awesome,” he said.

The man said he plans to invest his winnings.

The lottery player beat odds of 1 in 960,000 to win the $200,000 prize, officials said. Only one grand prize remains in the Emerald Green game.

Ladson is about a 20-mile drive northwest from downtown Charleston.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

