Lottery (ASX:TLC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The Lottery Corporation Limited (ASX:TLC) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 25th of September to A$0.105. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which is above the industry average.

Lottery's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Lottery's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 94% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but we don't think that there are necessarily signs that the dividend might be unsustainable.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 88% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Lottery's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.16 in 2022 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.185. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Lottery might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, Lottery's EPS was effectively flat over the past three years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Lottery that investors should take into consideration. Is Lottery not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

