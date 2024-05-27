Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad's (KLSE:LCTITAN) top owners are public companies with 76% stake, while 16% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Lotte Chemical Corporation with a 76% stake

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad (KLSE:LCTITAN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 76% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 16% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Lotte Chemical Corporation with 76% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 2.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 0.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM40m worth of stock in the RM2.4b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 76% of the Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

