‘I lost 10pc of my Bitcoin investment because I sold it in Britain’

Golden Bitcoins

Even by its own standards, Bitcoin has been on a tear recently. The world’s most famous cryptocurrency is now up more than one third since the beginning of the month, thanks in part to speculators’ optimism around Donald Trump’s re-election.

Those holding Bitcoin should have been handsomely rewarded. But in the volatile world of cryptocurrency, not everything is so simple – as I found out last week.

Like millions of other Britons, I hold an account with Coinbase. The US-based platform is generally regarded as one of the safer ways to buy crypto, having been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to market to retail customers.

After my portfolio surged on the Trump rally, I figured I’d cash in part of my investment. When I checked Coinbase last Tuesday Nov 12, Bitcoin was trading at around £67,000 – a 20pc gain from when I’d purchased it and a good reason to sell.

Or so I thought.

As Bitcoin can move quickly, I wasn’t that concerned when the sale price had fallen to around £63,000. But after I had pressed sell, I received a nasty surprise: an email showing that Coinbase had sold my pot at a much lower rate of just £57,000 per Bitcoin.

At first, I figured it must be a mistake – particularly when I checked the prices on the Coinbase app and saw that Bitcoin hadn’t been below £60,000 since the previous weekend. In fact, it was now above £68,000.

What had gone wrong?

When I phoned Coinbase, they told me that all prices were final. After my follow-up email was ignored, I sent a formal query to their media department.

In a rather long-winded response, Coinbase explained that the platform operates something called a “two-sided central limit order book”. What that means in practice is that Bitcoin prices are different for each of the major currencies (GBP, USD, EUR).

In theory, the prices shouldn’t vary much beyond small fluctuations. But around 10.30am on Tuesday (just as I went to sell), something odd happened on the GBP market – Bitcoin’s price plunged by a massive 15pc in a matter of minutes before recovering again just as quickly.

Looking on social media, this freak crash appears to have caught the eye of some eagle-eyed crypto-fanatics, some of whom rushed in to buy at a discount. One pointed out there was no sign of this sudden 15pc plunge on other platforms.

How did it happen? As is often the case with crypto, the exact truth is impossible to know but one theory advanced online is that someone could have sold a very large amount of Bitcoin (for GBP) in one go, thus affecting the price.

Coinbase admits that its Bitcoin prices are determined not by the coins themselves but by the levels of “supply and demand” in their markets. If we assume that the GBP market is a lower volume than the USD, then it would make sense that prices are more volatile.

