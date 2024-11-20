‘I lost 10pc of my Bitcoin investment because I sold it in Britain’

In This Article:
Even by its own standards, Bitcoin has been on a tear recently. The world’s most famous cryptocurrency is now up more than one third since the beginning of the month, thanks in part to speculators’ optimism around Donald Trump’s re-election.
Those holding Bitcoin should have been handsomely rewarded. But in the volatile world of cryptocurrency, not everything is so simple – as I found out last week.
Like millions of other Britons, I hold an account with Coinbase. The US-based platform is generally regarded as one of the safer ways to buy crypto, having been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to market to retail customers.
After my portfolio surged on the Trump rally, I figured I’d cash in part of my investment. When I checked Coinbase last Tuesday Nov 12, Bitcoin was trading at around £67,000 – a 20pc gain from when I’d purchased it and a good reason to sell.
Or so I thought.
As Bitcoin can move quickly, I wasn’t that concerned when the sale price had fallen to around £63,000. But after I had pressed sell, I received a nasty surprise: an email showing that Coinbase had sold my pot at a much lower rate of just £57,000 per Bitcoin.
At first, I figured it must be a mistake – particularly when I checked the prices on the Coinbase app and saw that Bitcoin hadn’t been below £60,000 since the previous weekend. In fact, it was now above £68,000.
What had gone wrong?
When I phoned Coinbase, they told me that all prices were final. After my follow-up email was ignored, I sent a formal query to their media department.
In a rather long-winded response, Coinbase explained that the platform operates something called a “two-sided central limit order book”. What that means in practice is that Bitcoin prices are different for each of the major currencies (GBP, USD, EUR).
In theory, the prices shouldn’t vary much beyond small fluctuations. But around 10.30am on Tuesday (just as I went to sell), something odd happened on the GBP market – Bitcoin’s price plunged by a massive 15pc in a matter of minutes before recovering again just as quickly.
Looking on social media, this freak crash appears to have caught the eye of some eagle-eyed crypto-fanatics, some of whom rushed in to buy at a discount. One pointed out there was no sign of this sudden 15pc plunge on other platforms.
How did it happen? As is often the case with crypto, the exact truth is impossible to know but one theory advanced online is that someone could have sold a very large amount of Bitcoin (for GBP) in one go, thus affecting the price.
Coinbase admits that its Bitcoin prices are determined not by the coins themselves but by the levels of “supply and demand” in their markets. If we assume that the GBP market is a lower volume than the USD, then it would make sense that prices are more volatile.
Could Coinbase have done more to protect me against this volatility? The answer lies in how the platform approaches something called slippage – what happens when the price of an asset changes in the seconds after you opt to buy or sell it.
Ideally, you’d want as little slippage as possible, but Coinbase’s rules allow for a maximum of 10pc. Needless to say, that can make a significant difference to your bottom line: if you go to sell Bitcoin at £70,000, you wouldn’t be pleased if you only got £63,000 for it. Under Coinbase’s current policies, you have no redress.
Cryptocurrencies are risky by nature, and perhaps these kinds of features are unavoidable when you’re dealing with them. But given Coinbase’s efforts to promote itself to retail investors, it was surprising to find out how these casino-like factors can lead to massive fluctuations in prices – particularly for those dealing in GBP.
The Coinbase crash may not have wiped out all of the gains from my Trump rally (thank goodness), but it has certainly made me more wary about buying or selling Bitcoin in future – no matter how bullish the markets might be looking.