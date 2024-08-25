Loss-Making New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse New World Resources Limited's (ASX:NWC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and redevelopment of mineral properties in North America. The AU$51m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$2.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$3.1m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which New World Resources will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering New World Resources, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2026, before generating positive profits of AU$52m in 2027. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of New World Resources' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that New World Resources has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

