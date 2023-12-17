Loss-Making Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (CVE:SLVR) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Silver Tiger Metals Inc.'s (CVE:SLVR) future prospects. Silver Tiger Metals Inc. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The CA$68m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$3.7m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$3.4m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Silver Tiger Metals' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Silver Tiger Metals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of CA$10.0m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 154% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Silver Tiger Metals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Silver Tiger Metals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

