Loss-Making Meyer Burger Technology AG (VTX:MBTN) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Meyer Burger Technology AG's (VTX:MBTN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The CHF36m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CHF292m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CHF544m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Meyer Burger Technology will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Meyer Burger Technology, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of CHF97m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 112% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Meyer Burger Technology's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Meyer Burger Technology currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

