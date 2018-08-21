The Los Angeles Lakers just partnered with LG to bring solar power to training center

After signing LeBron James earlier this summer, the Los Angeles Lakers are also looking to steal a march on rivals when it comes to sustainability.



The Lakers' UCLA Health Training Center is now home to 456 solar panels that are set to produce an estimated 245,000 kilowatt hours per year, enough to power 35 homes.



The 375-watt solar panels were provided by LG Solar and were installed by Vaha Energy, LG Electronics USA said in a statement Monday. The move is expected to save the Lakers around $38,000 each year.



"We are thrilled with the addition of our new LG Solar panels," Joseph McCormack, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance at the Lakers, said in a statement. "One of our goals as an organization is to be at the forefront of energy efficiency, and these panels further our commitment to sustainability."



The Lakers are the latest major U.S. sports team to embrace renewable energy. In January, for example, Major League Baseball's San Diego Padres announced that their ground, Petco Park, would be home to a 336,520-watt solar power system.







