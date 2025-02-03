Lord Rothermere extracts £22m from Daily Mail as jobs axe swings

A collection of British newspapers

Lord Rothermere has extracted a further £22m from the publisher of the Daily Mail even as the company rolls out bruising job cuts.

Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), which owns the Mail newspapers as well as Metro and the i, paid out the dividend to Lord Rothermere’s Jersey-based holding company last year.

The publisher’s highest-paid director, thought to be the 57-year-old chairman, was also paid £4m, newly-filed accounts show.

It comes days after DMGT announced fresh job cuts as the newspaper group looks to offset declining print sales by ramping up its digital operations.

The company will make up to 100 journalists redundant as it merges the Daily Mail with MailOnline, its showbiz-focused online sister title.

It marks the latest round of job cuts as bosses also integrate the Sunday newspaper in an effort to stamp out duplication that led to multiple journalists writing different versions of the same story. The company has also wielded the axe on its US team.

DMGT, which was taken private by Lord Rothermere in an £870m deal in 2021, is mounting a long-overdue shift to digital amid growing pressures on its traditional newspaper business. The Daily Mail is Britain’s best-selling print title after overtaking The Sun in 2020 but its circulation is in decline as readers increasingly move online.

Lord Rothermere is the Daily Mail and General Trust’s chairman and has taken the company private - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Europe

Digital revenues rose by 5pc last year to £174m, while declines in print were partially offset by rising cover prices. The Daily Mail costs £1.10 on weekdays following recent price increases. However, this failed to prevent a 2pc fall in overall consumer media revenues to £613m.

DMGT’s media business – which remains the largest part of the group – also recorded exceptional costs and impairments of £93m in the year to September.

This included a £36m charge related to the closure of the Mail’s printing presses in Essex and Yorkshire after the company inked a deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News UK – which owns The Times and The Sun – to merge their print operations.

The new joint venture, which also publishes The Telegraph and the Financial Times, is aimed at improving efficiency as newspaper volumes fall and costs rise.

DMGT recorded a £30m write-down on the New Scientist, which it bought for £70m in 2021. Bosses blamed a faltering US expansion for the title after the weekly science title opened a new bureau in New York.

Daily Mail executives have vowed to improve efficiency at the publisher’s titles while protecting quality journalism.

The Mail has launched a paywalled tier, named Mail+, which offers paying readers access to a small number of premium articles.

