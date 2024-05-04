Loop Media Inc (LPTV) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Revenue: $4 million, down 26% from $5.4 million in the previous year.

Gross Profit Margin: $400,000, down 78% from $1.6 million; margin percentage at 10.4% compared to 29.4% year-over-year.

Net Loss: $7.6 million, improved from a loss of $9.8 million year-over-year; loss per share at $0.11 compared to $0.17.

Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $4.5 million, improved from a loss of $5.6 million in the prior year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: $2.2 million as of March 31, 2024, down from $3.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Total Net Debt: $6 million, reduced from $7.1 million at the end of the previous quarter.

Active Lead Players: 83,000 on partner screens, with a slight decrease in QAU.s to 32,658 from 32,734 year-over-year.

Partner Screens: Increased to 50,000, up 108% from the previous year.

Sales, General and Administrative Expenses: $5.7 million, decreased by 27% from $7.8 million year-over-year.

Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Leadership changes aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and accelerating the path to breakeven and profitability.

Focused shift in distribution strategy targeting more desirable advertising markets and geographies.

Increase in partner screens by 108% year-over-year, indicating expansion and potential for greater ad revenue.

Successful integration of changes with a major ad demand partner, restoring demand and setting the stage for future revenue opportunities.

Reduction in sales, general, and administrative expenses by 27% from the previous year, reflecting effective cost management.

Negative Points

Revenue for the quarter decreased by 26% year-over-year due to challenging ad market conditions.

Quarterly active user (QAU) count slightly decreased, indicating potential issues in user engagement or market penetration.

Gross profit margin significantly reduced to 10.4% from 29.4% the previous year, impacted by lower revenue and fixed licensing costs.

Net loss of $7.6 million for the quarter, although improved from the previous year, still indicates ongoing financial challenges.

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, highlighting potential liquidity concerns.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What significant organizational changes were announced by Loop Media Inc? A: Jon Niermann, Loop Media Inc - Founder, Board Member, mentioned that the company has undergone significant organizational changes including leadership transitions, with the co-founder stepping down as CEO to focus on revenue generation. Additionally, the Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer have exited the company.

Q: What is the new CEO's focus for Loop Media Inc? A: Justis Kao, Loop Media Inc - Chief Executive Officer, stated that his focus will be on areas of the business where they can increase revenues, leverage expenses, and improve profitability. He also mentioned implementing changes outlined in their 10-Q report to advance these goals.

Q: Can you provide details on the financial performance for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024? A: Neil Watanabe, Loop Media Inc - Chief Financial Officer, reported a revenue of $4 million, a decrease of 26% from the previous year. The net loss was $7.6 million, an improvement from a loss of $9.8 million in the same period last year. The gross profit margin was 10.4%, down from 29.4% the previous year.

Q: What challenges did Loop Media Inc face in the ad market during the quarter? A: Neil Watanabe explained that the ad market environment was challenging due to a major ad demand participant changing their terms with ad publishers, which significantly impacted the company's ad revenue. Although adjustments were made to restore demand, the new algorithms reduced the frequency of ad calls and fills.

Q: How is Loop Media Inc planning to address its distribution and advertising strategy moving forward? A: The company is transitioning to a more targeted distribution model focusing on specific advertising markets and geographies. This strategy aims to grow their Quarterly Active Users (QAU) and enhance the distribution platform for advertising partners.

Q: What are the future expectations for Loop Media Inc's revenue growth? A: Neil Watanabe indicated that revenue growth is expected to be driven by an increase in UA use, higher CPMs, and advertising impressions in more desirable markets, despite the current challenges in the ad market.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

