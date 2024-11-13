Loop Capital Raises Price Target on AppLovin Corporation (APP) to $385 Following Strong Q3 Results and AI Growth

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News That Should Not Be Ignored. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stands against the other AI stocks that should not be ignored.

Artificial Intelligence is driving an unprecedented expansion in the potential market size for hardware and software products. According to Bain & Company, the market for AI-related hardware and software will witness annual growth rates of 40% to 55% over the next three years, potentially reaching a valuation between $780 billion and $990 billion by 2027. Companies investing in artificial intelligence know exactly how big of an opportunity this is and are determined not to miss it. Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS, a global business process management company, talked about its significance at the “CNBC Connect” event in Bangkok. According to Murugesh, many companies are underprepared for AI’s impact, particularly in areas such as government regulation. As such, there is clearly an upside to investing early in the technology.

“Three years from now, if you are investing significantly in generative AI, you might be disappointed, right? As we have seen in many technologies, sometimes the hype is much bigger than the reality. But, three years from now if you are not investing in generative AI, you are going to be terrified. Because those companies that made the investments now, will be far ahead of you”.

READ ALSO: 10 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News and 8 Best Information Technology Services Stocks to Invest in Now

Latest Developments in AI

Let’s look at the latest developments in artificial intelligence to assess how they are helping businesses, customers, and society to reach the next level of success. In its first, Chinese scientists have developed the first AI-powered robot lifeguard to stand watch over the riverside site in Luohe city. Using artificial intelligence, big data, and navigation and tracking technologies, the robot will operate without any human intervention. While it is not the first robot lifeguard, it is the first to be fully automated and needs no intervention, South China Morning Post reported.

In other news, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has pledged more than $65 billion of fresh support for the nation’s semiconductor and artificial intelligence sector. The move comes in hopes of narrowing the gap between Tokyo and global powers on chip support. Ishiba notes that he wishes to spread positive examples of regional revitalization like TSMC’s chip plant in Kumamoto across the nation.

Story Continues