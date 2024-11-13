Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) with Hold Rating, Citing Need for Revenue Diversification Amid AI and Smartphone Market Challenges

We recently compiled a list of the 13 AI News You Probably Missed. In this article, we are going to take a look at where QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) stands against the other AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence has penetrated every aspect of our lives. The latest indication of this comes from the Vatican, which recently revealed new AI-enabled features for Saint Peter's Basilica, a historic church, that allows virtual access to Renaissance-era architectural treasures for enhanced tours for visitors. News agency Reuters reports that tech giant Microsoft and heritage startup Iconem worked with the Vatican on a new interactive website, a digital replica of the basilica and two AI-enabled exhibitions. Per the report, the 3D model of the area was developed using drones, cameras and lasers. AI algorithms then pieced together, elaborated and completed the data.

AI has truly revolutionized the world. For example, AI tools that are available in the market today can undertake many time-consuming tasks intelligently, like gathering and organizing information, and drafting documents and presentations. Peter Morici, an American economist, recently noted in an opinion piece for Market Watch that the legal and other liabilities when AI agents are allowed to act on behalf of humans may be without limit. Morici was contextualizing the advancement of AI tools in sectors like education, finance, safety and security, as well as healthcare and medicine.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Market Capitalization: $185 Billion QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) develops and sells foundational technologies for the wireless industry. On November 11, Loop Capital initiated coverage of the stock with a Hold rating and $180 price target. The advisory believes that the company needs revenue diversity more than anything, especially considering that Apple is in the early stages of moving to its own baseband modem and that the smartphone market is mature. Loop added that the AI upgrade cycle is showing mixed results, and its review of the moving parts indicates that the stock warrants a neutral stance.

