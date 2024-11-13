Loop Capital Initiates Coverage of Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) with ‘Hold’ Rating and $95 Price Target
We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News That Should Not Be Ignored. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stands against the other AI stocks that should not be ignored.
Artificial Intelligence is driving an unprecedented expansion in the potential market size for hardware and software products. According to Bain & Company, the market for AI-related hardware and software will witness annual growth rates of 40% to 55% over the next three years, potentially reaching a valuation between $780 billion and $990 billion by 2027. Companies investing in artificial intelligence know exactly how big of an opportunity this is and are determined not to miss it. Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS, a global business process management company, talked about its significance at the “CNBC Connect” event in Bangkok. According to Murugesh, many companies are underprepared for AI’s impact, particularly in areas such as government regulation. As such, there is clearly an upside to investing early in the technology.
“Three years from now, if you are investing significantly in generative AI, you might be disappointed, right? As we have seen in many technologies, sometimes the hype is much bigger than the reality. But, three years from now if you are not investing in generative AI, you are going to be terrified. Because those companies that made the investments now, will be far ahead of you”.
Latest Developments in AI
Let’s look at the latest developments in artificial intelligence to assess how they are helping businesses, customers, and society to reach the next level of success. In its first, Chinese scientists have developed the first AI-powered robot lifeguard to stand watch over the riverside site in Luohe city. Using artificial intelligence, big data, and navigation and tracking technologies, the robot will operate without any human intervention. While it is not the first robot lifeguard, it is the first to be fully automated and needs no intervention, South China Morning Post reported.
In other news, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has pledged more than $65 billion of fresh support for the nation’s semiconductor and artificial intelligence sector. The move comes in hopes of narrowing the gap between Tokyo and global powers on chip support. Ishiba notes that he wishes to spread positive examples of regional revitalization like TSMC’s chip plant in Kumamoto across the nation.
Speaking of artificial intelligence, it seems that artificial intelligence companies are no longer scaling at the pace they were initially and that the outcomes from scaling up pre-training—the stage in AI model training where large volumes of unlabeled data are used to learn language patterns and structures—have seemingly reached a plateau. To overcome this plateau, researchers are now exploring “test-time compute,” a technique that enhances existing AI models during the so-called “inference” phase, or when the model is being used. This shift has the potential to reshape the AI landscape and impact the demand for hardware, challenging Nvidia’s dominance in training chips as the focus moves to the inference market.
An assembly line in a semiconductor factory, with workers at their stations.
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Market Capitalization: $79.91 billion
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) engages in the design, development, and sale of integrated circuits; preparing custom AI chips for big tech names such as Google and Amazon.
On November 11, Loop Capital initiated coverage of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) with a “Hold” rating and a $95 price target. According to the firm, Marvell is benefiting from cloud service providers' investments that they are making into high-performance general-purpose computing as well as accelerated computing for AI training and inference. Additionally, as MRVL trades at about 45 times the next 12 month’s earnings, the analyst believes that the stock is appropriately valued.
Overall MRVL ranks 9th on our list of the AI stocks that should not be ignored. While we acknowledge the potential of MRVL as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MRVL but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
