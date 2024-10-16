Looking to reduce expenses? TD Insurance offers Canadians over 30 ways to save on home and auto insurance

Photo via TD Insurance (Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.com)

Whether you’re looking to save up for your next vacation, increase your rainy day fund or just keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of living, many Canadians are looking for ways to cut back these days—but when it comes to reducing monthly expenses, you might be leaving money on the table without even realizing it. That’s according to a recent survey conducted for TD Insurance, which found that, while Canadians surveyed were plenty familiar with saving on common monthly costs like groceries, phone and internet bills and utilities, they weren’t nearly as savvy when it came to their insurance bill.

Instead, far too many seem to take a “set-it-and-forget-it” approach to home and auto insurance. According to the survey, 70% of insured Canadians surveyed said they dedicate time to reducing their grocery costs, but only 38% do the same for their insurance policies. Fortunately, TD Insurance makes it easy for Canadians to save on home and auto insurance. You just need to know where to look.

Here are just a few of the over 30 ways you can save with TD Insurance to help you reduce your home and auto insurance bill, and save more of your hard-earned money each month.

Saving on insurance is easier than you think

It’s only human nature to be tempted to put off tasks we find difficult or overwhelming, two top reasons insured Canadians had for avoiding looking over their insurance policies. In fact, a quarter of those surveyed said they would rather clean their whole house than spend time reviewing their insurance premiums… But saving on insurance doesn’t need to be complicated or painful. (And yes, you should still clean your house!)

One quick and easy way to save? Bundling your home and auto insurance. Whether you need home, condo or tenant insurance, are insuring a car or motorcycle, or a combination of the above, you could receive a discount for purchasing multiple insurance products through TD Insurance, which can potentially save you some money.

Not only can bundling save you money, it can also save you time by having to only deal with one insurance provider when it comes to renew or make changes to your policy. Plus, at TD Insurance, you could benefit from a single deductible if you ever have a claim for both your home and car at the same time and for the same reason. What’s more, TD Insurance also offers free legal and home assistance services as an added benefit for bundlers.

Belong to an alumni or professional association? You may be eligible for further savings on your home and auto insurance premiums thanks to TD Insurance group preferred rates, which may offer further discounts. You can also pick up additional discounts on your first policy term just by completing an insurance quote and buying online.

Yes, it really is that easy.

Ways to save on home insurance

In addition to significant benefits for bundling, being a claims-free homeowner can help you save on your home insurance premiums. TD Insurance also offers other home insurance discounts for everything from owning a newly-built home to being mortgage-free. And the savings don’t stop there: you can also earn a potential discount for making home improvements like installing a monitoring home security system or new roof—both of which can offer added protection for you and your home.

Ways to save on auto insurance

Contrary to popular belief, the colour of your car won’t affect your insurance premium—but being a safe driver will, thanks to the TD Insurance claims-free reward.

On top of that, you can also score clutch discounts on your auto insurance by owning a hybrid or electric vehicle and/or insuring multiple vehicles with TD Insurance. Young driver in the family? If your child is a full-time student living away from home, you may also be eligible for a Student Occasional Driver Discount.

Bottom line

Whether you’re interested in bundling your home and auto insurance, getting rewarded for being claims-free or taking advantage of group preferred rates, it pays to take a closer look at your insurance bill. After all, you never know what kind of potential savings you may find.

“Canadians work hard and we want to help them secure the best protection while keeping money in their pockets by making them aware of the possible ways they can save on their TD Insurance policies,” said Bruno Jauernig, Vice President, Executive Journey Product Owner, TD Insurance. “From claims-free rewards for safe drivers, to preferred rates for alumni and professionals, TD Insurance policy discounts and savings could really add up, which could make a huge difference for Canadians, especially in today's economy.”

With over 30 ways to save on home and auto insurance, TD Insurance makes it easy for Canadians to put together a policy that meets both their needs and their budget. So next time you go over your grocery or internet bill, take a second to review your insurance bill as well. You might be pleasantly surprised by all the extra savings you can uncover.

