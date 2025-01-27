Looking for early freedom? Here’s what happens to your Social Security benefits in America when you retire at 55

Early retirement may be the dream, but as it turns out, very few Americans are living it out.

Just 8% of U.S. workers retire between the ages of 50 and 54, and only 15% end their careers between 55 and 59 years old.

Don't miss

Setting yourself up to retire at such a tender age is no small feat. And there are a lot of factors to consider — especially when it comes to how you’ll support yourself for potentially another 40 years. If you hope to join this exclusive club, it’s important to consider how leaving work at a young age could impact your Social Security benefits.

Here’s what you need to know.

The financial impact of retiring at 55

Most people qualify for Social Security after 10 years of working and earning work credits.

However, if you work for less than 35 years, you’ll shrink the benefits you get — which could easily happen if you retire at 55, depending on how young you were when you got your first job.

The issue is that your standard Social Security payment equals a percentage of the average wages you earned during your 35 highest earning years (after adjusting wages over time for inflation).

The formula always takes 35 years of earnings into account so if you worked for only four years, your average wage is reduced by a year of $0 income being factored in. The more years you’re short, the bigger the impact on your benefit.

What’s more, if you quit work at 55 when you may have reached your peak earnings due to career advancement, you could still end up reducing your benefits even if you do have 35 years on the job. That’s because if you’d work for, say, five more years until 60, you’d have had five more high-earning years to replace earlier years when you earned less.

However, by quitting young, most or all of your low-earning early years will be included in your benefits calculation. And this will result in a lower average wage being used to calculate your monthly benefit.

If you’re earning a lot more now than you did in the past (on an inflation-adjusted basis), think about whether early retirement is worth shrinking your Social Security checks.

Read more: Are you rich enough to join the top 1%? Here's the net worth you need to rank among America’s wealthiest — plus 2 ways to build that first-class portfolio

Story Continues