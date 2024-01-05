Looking Back at Our Most-Read Articles of 2023

Reflecting on the past year in the markets, which were characterized by continued uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, rampant inflation and geopolitical conflict, we took a look at some of our most popular articles to see what topics interested GuruFocus readers the most.

According to Google analytics, topping the list was an article on Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) boosting its investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF). Other topics that garnered attention included Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio)'s positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) and Consol Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), assessments of companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), as well as discussions on small-cap and semiconductor stocks.

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with BRK.A.

Revisit these popular pieces below:

We also had a number of well-known investors appear on our GuruFocus Value Insights podcast, which we have recently revamped. Guests who attracted large audiences included:

As we kick off 2024, we hope to bring our members even more thought-provoking content. Thanks for reading!

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

