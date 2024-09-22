A Look Into Nedap's (AMS:NEDAP) Impressive Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Nedap's (AMS:NEDAP) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nedap:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = €22m ÷ (€136m - €46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Nedap has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Nedap's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Nedap .

How Are Returns Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Nedap. The company has employed 22% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 25%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Nedap can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Nedap has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Nedap and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

