A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Ramssol Group Berhad (KLSE:RAMSSOL)

The projected fair value for Ramssol Group Berhad is RM0.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Ramssol Group Berhad's RM0.38 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Our fair value estimate is 23% lower than Ramssol Group Berhad's analyst price target of RM0.45

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Ramssol Group Berhad (KLSE:RAMSSOL) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM1.50m RM9.80m RM8.90m RM8.44m RM8.23m RM8.17m RM8.22m RM8.34m RM8.51m RM8.72m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.14% Est @ -2.54% Est @ -0.71% Est @ 0.56% Est @ 1.46% Est @ 2.08% Est @ 2.52% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% RM1.4 RM8.2 RM6.8 RM5.9 RM5.3 RM4.8 RM4.4 RM4.1 RM3.8 RM3.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM48m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM8.7m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (9.4%– 3.5%) = RM154m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM154m÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= RM63m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM111m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ramssol Group Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.921. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ramssol Group Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Ramssol Group Berhad, we've put together three important items you should further examine:

