A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK)

The projected fair value for Marks Electrical Group is UK£0.46 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
With UK£0.55 share price, Marks Electrical Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
-
When compared to theindustry average discount of -47%, Marks Electrical Group's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value
Does the February share price for Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£1.60m
|
UK£3.10m
|
UK£2.90m
|
UK£2.79m
|
UK£2.74m
|
UK£2.72m
|
UK£2.72m
|
UK£2.74m
|
UK£2.77m
|
UK£2.81m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -3.66%
|
Est @ -1.93%
|
Est @ -0.72%
|
Est @ 0.13%
|
Est @ 0.72%
|
Est @ 1.14%
|
Est @ 1.43%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1%
|
UK£1.5
|
UK£2.7
|
UK£2.4
|
UK£2.1
|
UK£1.9
|
UK£1.8
|
UK£1.7
|
UK£1.6
|
UK£1.5
|
UK£1.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£19m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£2.8m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.1%) = UK£58m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£58m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= UK£29m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£48m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Marks Electrical Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.025. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Marks Electrical Group
Strength
-
Currently debt free.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.
-
Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
-
Expected to breakeven next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
Threat
-
Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Marks Electrical Group, we've put together three essential items you should explore:
