A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Marks Electrical Group is UK£0.46 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.55 share price, Marks Electrical Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -47%, Marks Electrical Group's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Does the February share price for Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£1.60m UK£3.10m UK£2.90m UK£2.79m UK£2.74m UK£2.72m UK£2.72m UK£2.74m UK£2.77m UK£2.81m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.66% Est @ -1.93% Est @ -0.72% Est @ 0.13% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.14% Est @ 1.43% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% UK£1.5 UK£2.7 UK£2.4 UK£2.1 UK£1.9 UK£1.8 UK£1.7 UK£1.6 UK£1.5 UK£1.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£19m

