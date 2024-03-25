A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Li Auto is US$30.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Li Auto's US$30.50 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for LI is CN¥54.81, which is 80% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥33.8b CN¥28.9b CN¥33.9b CN¥21.6b CN¥23.1b CN¥21.5b CN¥20.6b CN¥20.1b CN¥19.9b CN¥19.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x9 Analyst x9 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -7.04% Est @ -4.24% Est @ -2.28% Est @ -0.91% Est @ 0.05% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CN¥30.3k CN¥23.2k CN¥24.4k CN¥13.9k CN¥13.3k CN¥11.1k CN¥9.5k CN¥8.3k CN¥7.4k CN¥6.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥148b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥20b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (12%– 2.3%) = CN¥218b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥218b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CN¥73b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥221b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$30.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Li Auto as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.657. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Li Auto

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for LI.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Li Auto, we've compiled three pertinent elements you should consider:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Li Auto we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does LI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

