A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Key Insights

Lam Research's estimated fair value is US$75.52 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Lam Research's US$74.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for LRCX is US$93.92, which is 24% above our fair value estimate

Does the November share price for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.93b US$4.97b US$5.67b US$5.73b US$5.96b US$6.15b US$6.34b US$6.52b US$6.70b US$6.88b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.26% Est @ 3.03% Est @ 2.87% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 2.68% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% US$4.6k US$4.3k US$4.5k US$4.2k US$4.0k US$3.9k US$3.7k US$3.5k US$3.3k US$3.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$39b

