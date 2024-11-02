A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Lam Research's estimated fair value is US$75.52 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Lam Research's US$74.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
-
Analyst price target for LRCX is US$93.92, which is 24% above our fair value estimate
Does the November share price for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$4.93b
|
US$4.97b
|
US$5.67b
|
US$5.73b
|
US$5.96b
|
US$6.15b
|
US$6.34b
|
US$6.52b
|
US$6.70b
|
US$6.88b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x10
|
Analyst x8
|
Analyst x7
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 3.26%
|
Est @ 3.03%
|
Est @ 2.87%
|
Est @ 2.76%
|
Est @ 2.68%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1%
|
US$4.6k
|
US$4.3k
|
US$4.5k
|
US$4.2k
|
US$4.0k
|
US$3.9k
|
US$3.7k
|
US$3.5k
|
US$3.3k
|
US$3.2k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$39b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$6.9b× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.5%) = US$126b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$126b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= US$58b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$97b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$74.8, the company appears about fair value at a 0.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lam Research as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.355. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Lam Research
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Lam Research, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should assess:
-
Financial Health: Does LRCX have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
-
Future Earnings: How does LRCX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
