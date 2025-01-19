A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)

In This Article:
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£15.4m
|
UK£22.5m
|
UK£17.4m
|
UK£14.8m
|
UK£13.3m
|
UK£12.5m
|
UK£12.0m
|
UK£11.8m
|
UK£11.7m
|
UK£11.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ -22.39%
|
Est @ -15.04%
|
Est @ -9.90%
|
Est @ -6.29%
|
Est @ -3.77%
|
Est @ -2.01%
|
Est @ -0.77%
|
Est @ 0.09%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7%
|
UK£14.2
|
UK£19.0
|
UK£13.6
|
UK£10.6
|
UK£8.8
|
UK£7.6
|
UK£6.7
|
UK£6.1
|
UK£5.5
|
UK£5.1
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£97m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£12m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.7%– 2.1%) = UK£182m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£182m÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)10= UK£79m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£176m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.6, the company appears about fair value at a 7.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Eurocell as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.353. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Eurocell
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
No apparent threats visible for ECEL.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Eurocell, we've put together three important aspects you should look at:
-
Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Eurocell that you should be aware of before investing here.
-
Future Earnings: How does ECEL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
