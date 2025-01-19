A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Eurocell is UK£1.73 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.61 suggests Eurocell is potentially trading close to its fair value

Peers of Eurocell are currently trading on average at a 14% premium

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£15.4m UK£22.5m UK£17.4m UK£14.8m UK£13.3m UK£12.5m UK£12.0m UK£11.8m UK£11.7m UK£11.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -22.39% Est @ -15.04% Est @ -9.90% Est @ -6.29% Est @ -3.77% Est @ -2.01% Est @ -0.77% Est @ 0.09% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.7% UK£14.2 UK£19.0 UK£13.6 UK£10.6 UK£8.8 UK£7.6 UK£6.7 UK£6.1 UK£5.5 UK£5.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£97m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

