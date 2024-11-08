A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW)

In This Article:
How far off is DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is DSW Capital Fairly Valued?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£510.0k
|
UK£637.0k
|
UK£746.0k
|
UK£826.5k
|
UK£894.1k
|
UK£951.0k
|
UK£999.4k
|
UK£1.04m
|
UK£1.08m
|
UK£1.11m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 10.79%
|
Est @ 8.19%
|
Est @ 6.36%
|
Est @ 5.09%
|
Est @ 4.19%
|
Est @ 3.57%
|
Est @ 3.13%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4%
|
UK£0.5
|
UK£0.6
|
UK£0.6
|
UK£0.6
|
UK£0.7
|
UK£0.7
|
UK£0.6
|
UK£0.6
|
UK£0.6
|
UK£0.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£6.1m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.4%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£1.1m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (6.4%– 2.1%) = UK£26m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£26m÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= UK£14m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£20m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DSW Capital as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.893. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for DSW Capital
Strength
-
Currently debt free.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
-
Dividends are not covered by earnings.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For DSW Capital, there are three important elements you should explore:
-
Risks: For example, we've discovered 7 warning signs for DSW Capital (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.
-
Future Earnings: How does DSW's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
