A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW)

Key Insights

DSW Capital's estimated fair value is UK£0.92 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

DSW Capital's UK£0.74 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

How far off is DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for DSW Capital

Is DSW Capital Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£510.0k UK£637.0k UK£746.0k UK£826.5k UK£894.1k UK£951.0k UK£999.4k UK£1.04m UK£1.08m UK£1.11m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 10.79% Est @ 8.19% Est @ 6.36% Est @ 5.09% Est @ 4.19% Est @ 3.57% Est @ 3.13% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% UK£0.5 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.7 UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.6 UK£0.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£6.1m

Story Continues