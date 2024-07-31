A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Cherry SE (ETR:C3RY)

Key Insights

Cherry's estimated fair value is €2.10 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €2.50 suggests Cherry is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for C3RY is €3.88, which is 85% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Cherry SE (ETR:C3RY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €10.6m €6.87m €4.99m €4.04m €3.52m €3.20m €3.01m €2.89m €2.81m €2.77m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ -27.34% Est @ -18.94% Est @ -13.05% Est @ -8.93% Est @ -6.05% Est @ -4.03% Est @ -2.62% Est @ -1.63% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% €9.8 €5.8 €3.9 €2.9 €2.3 €2.0 €1.7 €1.5 €1.4 €1.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €33m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.7%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.8m× (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (8.4%– 0.7%) = €36m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €36m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= €16m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €49m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €2.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cherry as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.684. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Cherry

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Cherry, we've put together three essential items you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cherry that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does C3RY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the XTRA every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

