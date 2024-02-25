A Look At The Fair Value Of Westag AG (FRA:WUG)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Westag fair value estimate is €34.90

Current share price of €33.20 suggests Westag is potentially trading close to its fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 13% suggests Westag's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Westag AG (FRA:WUG) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €10.6m €9.61m €9.02m €8.65m €8.41m €8.27m €8.18m €8.13m €8.12m €8.12m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -13.12% Est @ -9.02% Est @ -6.14% Est @ -4.13% Est @ -2.72% Est @ -1.74% Est @ -1.05% Est @ -0.57% Est @ -0.23% Est @ 0.01% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% €10.0 €8.6 €7.6 €6.9 €6.4 €5.9 €5.6 €5.2 €4.9 €4.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €66m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €8.1m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (5.7%– 0.6%) = €160m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €160m÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= €92m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €158m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €33.2, the company appears about fair value at a 4.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Westag as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.107. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Westag

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine WUG's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Westag, we've put together three relevant elements you should further examine:

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.