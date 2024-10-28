A Look At The Fair Value Of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA)

Key Insights

Viva Energy Group's estimated fair value is AU$3.08 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$2.71 share price, Viva Energy Group appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 14% lower than Viva Energy Group's analyst price target of AU$3.58

How far off is Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$382.4m AU$386.6m AU$402.5m AU$390.0m AU$384.9m AU$384.2m AU$386.4m AU$390.8m AU$396.8m AU$403.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.30% Est @ -0.19% Est @ 0.59% Est @ 1.14% Est @ 1.52% Est @ 1.79% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% AU$350 AU$323 AU$308 AU$273 AU$246 AU$224 AU$206 AU$191 AU$177 AU$165

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.5b

