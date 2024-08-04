A Look At The Fair Value Of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Key Insights

Thermo Fisher Scientific's estimated fair value is US$719 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Thermo Fisher Scientific's US$616 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for TMO is US$632 which is 12% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$8.64b US$9.48b US$10.5b US$11.2b US$11.8b US$12.4b US$12.9b US$13.4b US$13.8b US$14.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.08% Est @ 5.70% Est @ 4.74% Est @ 4.07% Est @ 3.60% Est @ 3.27% Est @ 3.04% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% US$8.1k US$8.3k US$8.6k US$8.7k US$8.6k US$8.5k US$8.3k US$8.1k US$7.8k US$7.6k

Est = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$83b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$14b× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (6.5%– 2.5%) = US$362b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$362b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= US$192b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$275b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$616, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Thermo Fisher Scientific as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.978. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Life Sciences market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Thermo Fisher Scientific, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Thermo Fisher Scientific that you need to consider before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for TMO's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

