A Look At The Fair Value Of Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL)

Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Sycal Ventures Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.23
-
Sycal Ventures Berhad's RM0.20 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
-
Sycal Ventures Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 103% on average
How far off is Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM5.76m
|
RM6.23m
|
RM6.66m
|
RM7.05m
|
RM7.42m
|
RM7.77m
|
RM8.11m
|
RM8.44m
|
RM8.77m
|
RM9.11m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Est @ 10.24%
|
Est @ 8.24%
|
Est @ 6.84%
|
Est @ 5.87%
|
Est @ 5.18%
|
Est @ 4.70%
|
Est @ 4.36%
|
Est @ 4.13%
|
Est @ 3.96%
|
Est @ 3.85%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10%
|
RM5.2
|
RM5.1
|
RM5.0
|
RM4.7
|
RM4.5
|
RM4.3
|
RM4.1
|
RM3.8
|
RM3.6
|
RM3.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM44m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM9.1m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10%– 3.6%) = RM138m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM138m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM51m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM95m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sycal Ventures Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.222. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Sycal Ventures Berhad
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.
-
Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Construction industry.
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
-
Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine SYCAL's earnings prospects.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Sycal Ventures Berhad, we've compiled three relevant elements you should further research:
-
