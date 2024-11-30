A Look At The Fair Value Of Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Sycal Ventures Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.23

Sycal Ventures Berhad's RM0.20 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Sycal Ventures Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 103% on average

How far off is Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM5.76m RM6.23m RM6.66m RM7.05m RM7.42m RM7.77m RM8.11m RM8.44m RM8.77m RM9.11m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 10.24% Est @ 8.24% Est @ 6.84% Est @ 5.87% Est @ 5.18% Est @ 4.70% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 4.13% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.85% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM5.2 RM5.1 RM5.0 RM4.7 RM4.5 RM4.3 RM4.1 RM3.8 RM3.6 RM3.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM44m

