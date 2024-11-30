Simply Wall St.

A Look At The Fair Value Of Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
6 min read

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Sycal Ventures Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.23

  • Sycal Ventures Berhad's RM0.20 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

  • Sycal Ventures Berhad's peers are currently trading at a premium of 103% on average

How far off is Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM5.76m

RM6.23m

RM6.66m

RM7.05m

RM7.42m

RM7.77m

RM8.11m

RM8.44m

RM8.77m

RM9.11m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 10.24%

Est @ 8.24%

Est @ 6.84%

Est @ 5.87%

Est @ 5.18%

Est @ 4.70%

Est @ 4.36%

Est @ 4.13%

Est @ 3.96%

Est @ 3.85%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10%

RM5.2

RM5.1

RM5.0

RM4.7

RM4.5

RM4.3

RM4.1

RM3.8

RM3.6

RM3.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM44m

