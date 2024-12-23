A Look At The Fair Value Of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Supply Network is AU$31.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With AU$32.93 share price, Supply Network appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The AU$34.24 analyst price target for SNL is 7.3% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$22.5m AU$31.0m AU$39.3m AU$45.6m AU$51.0m AU$55.7m AU$59.7m AU$63.2m AU$66.2m AU$69.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 15.99% Est @ 11.97% Est @ 9.15% Est @ 7.18% Est @ 5.80% Est @ 4.83% Est @ 4.16% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% AU$21.1 AU$27.4 AU$32.7 AU$35.7 AU$37.6 AU$38.6 AU$38.9 AU$38.7 AU$38.2 AU$37.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$346m

