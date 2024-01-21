A Look At The Fair Value Of SThree plc (LON:STEM)

Key Insights

SThree's estimated fair value is UK£3.62 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£3.76 share price, SThree appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for STEM is UK£5.60, which is 55% above our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of SThree plc (LON:STEM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£39.7m UK£43.8m UK£35.9m UK£31.5m UK£28.9m UK£27.4m UK£26.5m UK£26.0m UK£25.8m UK£25.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ -18.17% Est @ -12.26% Est @ -8.13% Est @ -5.23% Est @ -3.21% Est @ -1.79% Est @ -0.80% Est @ -0.10% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% UK£37.1 UK£38.4 UK£29.4 UK£24.1 UK£20.8 UK£18.4 UK£16.7 UK£15.3 UK£14.2 UK£13.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£228m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£26m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.5%) = UK£492m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£492m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= UK£254m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£481m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£3.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

LSE:STEM Discounted Cash Flow January 21st 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SThree as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.902. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SThree

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For SThree, we've put together three essential factors you should assess:

Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for SThree we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does STEM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

