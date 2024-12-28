A Look At The Fair Value Of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

In This Article:
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Rollins fair value estimate is US$46.78
Current share price of US$46.68 suggests Rollins is potentially trading close to its fair value
Analyst price target for ROL is US$48.29, which is 3.2% above our fair value estimate
Does the December share price for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is Rollins Fairly Valued?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$626.6m
|
US$684.4m
|
US$783.0m
|
US$866.0m
|
US$928.8m
|
US$983.3m
|
US$1.03b
|
US$1.07b
|
US$1.11b
|
US$1.15b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 7.26%
|
Est @ 5.86%
|
Est @ 4.89%
|
Est @ 4.21%
|
Est @ 3.73%
|
Est @ 3.40%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5%
|
US$588
|
US$603
|
US$648
|
US$673
|
US$678
|
US$674
|
US$664
|
US$649
|
US$632
|
US$614
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$6.4b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.5%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$1.2b× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (6.5%– 2.6%) = US$30b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$30b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= US$16b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$23b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$46.7, the company appears about fair value at a 0.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Rollins as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.942. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Rollins
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Commercial Services industry.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Rollins, we've put together three essential items you should explore:
Financial Health: Does ROL have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
Future Earnings: How does ROL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
