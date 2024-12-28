A Look At The Fair Value Of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Rollins fair value estimate is US$46.78

Current share price of US$46.68 suggests Rollins is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for ROL is US$48.29, which is 3.2% above our fair value estimate

Does the December share price for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Rollins Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$626.6m US$684.4m US$783.0m US$866.0m US$928.8m US$983.3m US$1.03b US$1.07b US$1.11b US$1.15b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.26% Est @ 5.86% Est @ 4.89% Est @ 4.21% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.40% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% US$588 US$603 US$648 US$673 US$678 US$674 US$664 US$649 US$632 US$614

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$6.4b

