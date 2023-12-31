A Look At The Fair Value Of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Key Insights

Protagonist Therapeutics' estimated fair value is US$27.16 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$22.93 share price, Protagonist Therapeutics appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Analyst price target for PTGX is US$40.17, which is 48% above our fair value estimate

How far off is Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$119.0m -US$72.0m -US$172.0m -US$97.0m US$50.0m US$66.1m US$81.5m US$95.3m US$107.3m US$117.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 32.26% Est @ 23.25% Est @ 16.94% Est @ 12.53% Est @ 9.43% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% -US$112 -US$63.8 -US$144 -US$76.2 US$37.0 US$46.0 US$53.4 US$58.8 US$62.3 US$64.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = -US$74m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$117m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$3.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$3.0b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$1.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$22.9, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Protagonist Therapeutics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Protagonist Therapeutics

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Protagonist Therapeutics, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should explore:

