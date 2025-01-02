A Look At The Fair Value Of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC)

Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad is RM2.03 based on Dividend Discount Model
-
Current share price of RM2.25 suggests Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value
-
When compared to theindustry average discount of -461%, Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MSC) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We have to calculate the value of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad slightly differently to other stocks because it is a metals and mining company. Instead of using free cash flows, which are hard to estimate and often not reported by analysts in this industry, dividends per share (DPS) payments are used. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as a dividend, this method will typically underestimate the value of the stock. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a company's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In this case we used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%). The expected dividend per share is then discounted to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%. Relative to the current share price of RM2.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)
= RM0.1 / (10% – 3.6%)
= RM2.0
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.235. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
-
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Dividends are not covered by earnings.
Looking Ahead:
