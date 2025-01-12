A Look At The Fair Value Of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for IDOX is UK£0.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With UK£0.62 share price, IDOX appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 29% lower than IDOX's analyst price target of UK£0.82

Does the January share price for IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£11.4m UK£13.0m UK£13.9m UK£14.6m UK£15.2m UK£15.8m UK£16.3m UK£16.7m UK£17.2m UK£17.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ 6.62% Est @ 5.26% Est @ 4.32% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 2.87% Est @ 2.64% Est @ 2.48% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% UK£10.6 UK£11.3 UK£11.2 UK£10.9 UK£10.6 UK£10.3 UK£9.9 UK£9.4 UK£9.0 UK£8.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£102m

