A Look At The Fair Value Of IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for IDOX is UK£0.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
With UK£0.62 share price, IDOX appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value
-
Our fair value estimate is 29% lower than IDOX's analyst price target of UK£0.82
Does the January share price for IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Check out our latest analysis for IDOX
Crunching The Numbers
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£11.4m
|
UK£13.0m
|
UK£13.9m
|
UK£14.6m
|
UK£15.2m
|
UK£15.8m
|
UK£16.3m
|
UK£16.7m
|
UK£17.2m
|
UK£17.6m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x5
|
Est @ 6.62%
|
Est @ 5.26%
|
Est @ 4.32%
|
Est @ 3.66%
|
Est @ 3.19%
|
Est @ 2.87%
|
Est @ 2.64%
|
Est @ 2.48%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4%
|
UK£10.6
|
UK£11.3
|
UK£11.2
|
UK£10.9
|
UK£10.6
|
UK£10.3
|
UK£9.9
|
UK£9.4
|
UK£9.0
|
UK£8.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£102m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£18m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.1%) = UK£337m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£337m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= UK£165m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£266m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at IDOX as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.099. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for IDOX
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.
-
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.
Threat
-
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For IDOX, we've compiled three important elements you should look at:
-
Financial Health: Does IDOX have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
-
Future Earnings: How does IDOX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.