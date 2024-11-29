A Look At The Fair Value Of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, CrowdStrike Holdings fair value estimate is US$335

CrowdStrike Holdings' US$348 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for CRWD is US$370, which is 10% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.06b US$1.38b US$1.78b US$2.05b US$2.99b US$3.54b US$4.02b US$4.43b US$4.78b US$5.09b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x28 Analyst x30 Analyst x21 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 18.26% Est @ 13.56% Est @ 10.28% Est @ 7.98% Est @ 6.37% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$989 US$1.2k US$1.5k US$1.6k US$2.1k US$2.4k US$2.5k US$2.6k US$2.6k US$2.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$20b

