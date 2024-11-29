A Look At The Fair Value Of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

In This Article:
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, CrowdStrike Holdings fair value estimate is US$335
CrowdStrike Holdings' US$348 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
Analyst price target for CRWD is US$370, which is 10% above our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$1.06b
|
US$1.38b
|
US$1.78b
|
US$2.05b
|
US$2.99b
|
US$3.54b
|
US$4.02b
|
US$4.43b
|
US$4.78b
|
US$5.09b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x28
|
Analyst x30
|
Analyst x21
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ 18.26%
|
Est @ 13.56%
|
Est @ 10.28%
|
Est @ 7.98%
|
Est @ 6.37%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9%
|
US$989
|
US$1.2k
|
US$1.5k
|
US$1.6k
|
US$2.1k
|
US$2.4k
|
US$2.5k
|
US$2.6k
|
US$2.6k
|
US$2.6k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$20b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$5.1b× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.6%) = US$122b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$122b÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$62b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$82b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$348, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CrowdStrike Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.041. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings
Strength
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.
Threat
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For CrowdStrike Holdings, we've put together three additional aspects you should explore:
Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CrowdStrike Holdings that you should be aware of.
Future Earnings: How does CRWD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
