A Look At The Fair Value Of Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU)

Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Coral Products is UK£0.08 based on Dividend Discount Model
-
Current share price of UK£0.068 suggests Coral Products is potentially trading close to its fair value
-
When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 38%, Coral Products' competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We have to calculate the value of Coral Products slightly differently to other stocks because it is a packaging company. Instead of using free cash flows, which are hard to estimate and often not reported by analysts in this industry, dividends per share (DPS) payments are used. This often underestimates the value of a stock, but it can still be good as a comparison to competitors. The 'Gordon Growth Model' is used, which simply assumes that dividend payments will continue to increase at a sustainable growth rate forever. The dividend is expected to grow at an annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We then discount this figure to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.07, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)
= UK£0.005 / (6.2% – 1.9%)
= UK£0.08
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coral Products as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.883. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Coral Products
Strength
-
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Forecast to reduce losses next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result.
-
-
-
