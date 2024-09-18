A Look At The Fair Value Of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN)
Key Insights
The projected fair value for Billington Holdings is UK£5.92 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of UK£5.15 suggests Billington Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value
Billington Holdings' peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 29%
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
UK£5.70m
UK£4.88m
UK£4.42m
UK£4.15m
UK£4.00m
UK£3.92m
UK£3.89m
UK£3.89m
UK£3.91m
UK£3.95m
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x1
Est @ -14.38%
Est @ -9.48%
Est @ -6.06%
Est @ -3.66%
Est @ -1.98%
Est @ -0.81%
Est @ 0.01%
Est @ 0.59%
Est @ 0.99%
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8%
UK£5.3
UK£4.3
UK£3.6
UK£3.2
UK£2.9
UK£2.6
UK£2.4
UK£2.3
UK£2.2
UK£2.0
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£31m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.9m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.9%) = UK£82m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£82m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= UK£42m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£73m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£5.2, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Billington Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.014. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Billington Holdings
Strength
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
Currently debt free.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.
Opportunity
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
No apparent threats visible for BILN.
Next Steps:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Billington Holdings, we've put together three further aspects you should consider:
Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Billington Holdings (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.
Future Earnings: How does BILN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
