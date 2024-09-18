A Look At The Fair Value Of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Billington Holdings is UK£5.92 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£5.15 suggests Billington Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Billington Holdings' peers seem to be trading at a higher discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 29%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£5.70m UK£4.88m UK£4.42m UK£4.15m UK£4.00m UK£3.92m UK£3.89m UK£3.89m UK£3.91m UK£3.95m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -14.38% Est @ -9.48% Est @ -6.06% Est @ -3.66% Est @ -1.98% Est @ -0.81% Est @ 0.01% Est @ 0.59% Est @ 0.99% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% UK£5.3 UK£4.3 UK£3.6 UK£3.2 UK£2.9 UK£2.6 UK£2.4 UK£2.3 UK£2.2 UK£2.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£31m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.9m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.9%) = UK£82m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£82m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= UK£42m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£73m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£5.2, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Billington Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.014. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Billington Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BILN.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Billington Holdings, we've put together three further aspects you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Billington Holdings (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does BILN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.