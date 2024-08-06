Lonza Group's (VTX:LONN) Conservative Accounting Might Explain Soft Earnings

The market was pleased with the recent earnings report from Lonza Group AG (VTX:LONN), despite the profit numbers being soft. Our analysis suggests that investors may have noticed some promising signs beyond the statutory profit figures.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

To properly understand Lonza Group's profit results, we need to consider the CHF463m expense attributed to unusual items. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. We looked at thousands of listed companies and found that unusual items are very often one-off in nature. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. If Lonza Group doesn't see those unusual expenses repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to increase over the coming year.

Our Take On Lonza Group's Profit Performance

Because unusual items detracted from Lonza Group's earnings over the last year, you could argue that we can expect an improved result in the current quarter. Based on this observation, we consider it likely that Lonza Group's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! And on top of that, its earnings per share have grown at 7.2% per year over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lonza Group you should know about.

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of Lonza Group's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

