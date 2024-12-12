Lonza to exit capsules and health ingredients business, focus on contract development

(Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza announced on Thursday it plans to exit the capsules and health ingredients business.

The Basel-based group will focus on its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, it said during an investor update.

The CDMO business will be restructured into three business platforms, from previously three divisions and nine underlying businesses, it added.

Integrated Biologics will comprise the mammalian and drug product services, Advanced Synthesis will comprise the former small molecules division and bioconjugates, and Specialized Modalities will pioneer and scale new technologies including cell and gene technologies, mRNA, microbial and bioscience, it said.

"This will allow us to achieve and maintain leadership across modalities with high therapeutic and commercial value, while pioneering the manufacturing technologies of the future,” CEO Wolfgang Wienand said in a company statement.

The new structure will be operational from the second quarter of 2025, Lonza said.

(Reporting by Isabel Demetz; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)