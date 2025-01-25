London's vital creative sector is crying out for investment in new infrastructure

City Voices (ES)

It’s that time of year again, when the streets of London are transformed by a host of seasonal installations. Whether you’re walking past the spectacular shop fronts in the West End, the Diwali light installations at Trafalgar Square and Canary Wharf or heading to see a show at the O2 Arena or an exhibition at NOW Gallery in Greenwich Peninsula – all of this is a big part of why winter in London feels so special.

These annual events, and many others, are brought to life through the hard work of teams of creative teams, all carefully designed to drive footfall, brighten up our Instagram feeds and bring flocks of tourists to the city.

This year, the West End is expecting a 7% increase in spending over the Christmas period, while footfall in the area rose by 80% last December compared to 2019. However, while the lights might be shining bright from Regent St to Stratford, creatives are getting priced out of the capital.

The creative industries are a vital part of London’s economy. Creative businesses generated £60 billion for the city each year, and 1 in 5 jobs in the capital is creative. However, access to suitable workspace is having a detrimental impact on London’s small creative businesses.

Between 2018 and 2022, London lost 2% of its cultural spaces overall, with 31% of creatives facing tenure insecurity during that period. Meanwhile, the number of creative businesses in the capital also shrank during this period, dropping from 19.3% in 2020 to 17.4% in 2022, according to the Greater London Authority - that’s 8,975 creative businesses lost in the space of 2 years.

For creative SMEs already on thin margins, Labour’s first Budget in 14 years offered promising support in the form of business rates relief and an additional £50m for the Government’s Creative Industries Clusters programme. But with 66% of small business owners saying the last two years have been the most challenging, more needs to be done to build the infrastructure needed to help creative businesses not only scale but survive amidst rising costs.

What’s missing are both the physical and economic models needed to house creative businesses at different stages of development, from start-ups to SMEs and world-leading companies and across a range of different sectors.

Let’s take a lesson from another of London’s leading industries – the financial sector, now synonymous with the City. Picture London’s financial district in the early 1800s—a handful of traders in coffee houses laid the groundwork for a global financial powerhouse. That success didn’t happen by chance; it was supported by infrastructure, collaboration, and purpose-built work environments. What if we applied this model to the creative sector?

