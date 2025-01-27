London's FTSE 100 slips to over one-week low as industrial metal miners drag

By Pranav Kashyap

(Reuters) - British equities started the week on a subdued note, with industrial metal miners dragging the index lower, while investors brace for the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the week.

The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% to its lowest in more than a week on Monday. It hit a record high on Friday.

Information technology stocks were the biggest weight on the midcap FTSE 250 that lost 0.6%. The overwhelming popularity of an inexpensive Chinese artificial intelligence model sparked a selloff in AI-related shares.

The STOXX 600 lost 0.6%, while Wall Street futures tumbled. [.EU][.N]

The sterling continued its uptick after hitting a two-week high against the dollar on Friday. A stronger sterling hurts export-oriented firms.

The industrial metal miners sector hit a two-week low, dragged by a 6% drop in Anglo American after a report said BHP Group will not make a fresh bid for the miner.

Cigarette companies such as British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands rose 4.6% and 1.4% respectively after the U.S. President Donald Trump administration withdrew a plan to ban menthol cigarettes.

The food, beverage and tobacco sector was the top sectoral performer, with a 1.7% jump.

WH Smith rose 2.9% after the British retailer said it is exploring potential strategic options for its UK high street business, including a sale.

Global investors await the Federal Reserve's first interest rate decision on Wednesday. Markets are widely expecting the central bank to hold its lending rate steady.

Markets will also keep a watch out for the December reading of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures which is due on Friday, a crucial metric in assessing the inflation trajectory.

(Reporting by Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)