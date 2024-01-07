London Tube strikes from Monday to Thursday have been suspended, union says

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Strikes planned by rail union RMT members working for London Underground from Monday to Thursday have been suspended after the union said it had made "progress" in talks with operator Transport for London (TfL).

"Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available," RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said in a statement on Sunday.

"This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Frances Kerry)