London Southend Airport in debt crisis as lender CGI demands urgent repayment of £200m loan

Southend Airport has been plunged into a debt crisis after its owner Esken faced demands to urgently repay a near £200-million loan, the firm warned today.

Lender Carlyle Global Infrastructure said the £194 million convertible loan, which had been set to mature in August 2028, must now be repaid by 16 February -- a deadline of a little over three weeks -- after it accused Esken of breaching the terms of the debt deal.

Esken warned that forcing through the repayment would have "significant adverse implications" for the airport and would be "value destructive for all stakeholders."

The company said it has a 'robust position in relation to the claim' and was 'investigating the validity of alleged breaches' of the loan terms.

Esken has been seeking a buyer for Southend Airport since June last year, after it warned on the stability of its finances. In 2022 the firm arranged a £50 million borrowing facility to keep its finances afloat. If unpaid, the convertible loan will turn into equity and could allow CGI to mount a takeover of the airport.

The airport was bought by Esken, formerly known as Stobart Group in 2008 for £21 million. But since 2020, a string of airlines have pulled operations from Southend, including easyJet, Ryanair and Wizzair. Of those three, so far only easyJet has returned, along with a new deal with Aeroitalia, with the two operators offering to a range of European destinations including Paris, Milan and Malaga.

Esken, which also owns a renewables business which it is seeking to sell, last year said airport revenues rose 8.7% to £25.5 million for the year to the end of February, while pre-tax losses narrowed slightly, from £35.7 million to £27.7 million.

Esken and CGI have been approached for comment.

More to follow