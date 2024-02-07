Comment: 'the London regeneration schemes that are actually good'

The planting and pedestrianised area around St Mary le Strand church where the Strand meets Aldwych (Robin Forster / LDA Design)

There is a lot that is wrong with London development. But amid the injustices, undemocratic processes and plain ugliness of much of the capital's regeneration, some quiet bits of urban planning have, largely unsung and almost unnoticed, made parts of London infinitely nicer.

The glorious planting and pedestrianisation of the junction of Aldwych and the Strand, apparently London’s largest new public space for a decade, is one such change.

Small in scale but big in impact, it gets bonus points for plentiful public seating, a sad rarity in new development and generally so much nicer than the busy road it has replaced.

(Ross Lydall/Evening Standard)

The upgrade to Bank station is another. Sure, they made it so unpleasant during the seven year, £700 million works that anything would seem good by comparison — a crafty tactic — but now the station is navigable and attractive in a way that was unimaginable before.

I contend it’s even more transformative than the Elizabeth line, but then I don’t live in Abbey Wood.

Speaking of Crossrail, the new Dean Street exit at Tottenham Court Road has made zipping in and out of Soho a newly slick operation, as Oisin Rogers pointed out in his recent guide to the area.

And those are just my recent faves. You probably have your own.

Did I pay much attention to any of these things in the planning and building phases? Hardly.

More likely I grumbled about the hoardings and disruption.

But as new pedestrian zones, planting corridors, transport upgrades and cycle lanes emerge, it’s clear that such human-scale changes — as opposed to divisive, large scale, radical overhauls — are the real heroes of London life.