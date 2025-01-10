London first-time buyers: is 2025 your year to buy a home?

Experts are forecasting the return of young buyers this year (Jason Hawkes)

This year could present a window of opportunity for Londoners trying to get on the housing ladder as affordability improves to the most favourable levels seen for 12 years.

New research reveals that average house prices will be 9.3 times average earnings this year after being as high as 10.7 in 2018 and 10.6 in 2022.

Following a tumultuous economic period of rapidly rising interest rates, factors such as growing wages, cuts to the bank base rate and gradually improving mortgage deals — all within a subdued housing market — mean that household incomes will go a little bit further when buying a home in 2025.

“From a peak in 2015, London’s house price affordability has improved over the past few years. While house prices have broadly risen on average across the capital, growth in average earnings has caught up such that the ratio of house prices to earnings is at its lowest in more than a decade,” reads the report by Mitheridge capital investment firm and Oxford Economics.

The window is likely to be small, according to the data. The continued lack of supply in London, in combination with an increase in demand, will push up property values from 2026 onwards, so that house prices climb back to 10 times earnings by 2029.

This fits with the most recent outlook published by Savills. The estate agent predicts a three per cent growth in house prices in London in 2025, four per cent in 2026, up to as much as 3.5 per cent in 2027.

London’s most affordable borough

First-time buyer deposits remain eye-wateringly high at an average of £144,000 (UK Finance), meaning London’s housing market is now an inheritocracy largely funded by the Bank of Mum and Dad, yet experts forecast the return of young buyers this year.

“We are already seeing a rush of first-time buyers trying to purchase before the stamp duty threshold lowers from £425,000 to £300,000 in April,” says Marcus Dixon of JLL.

Katy Warrick of Savills says this will continue after the cut-off date and those who can stump up the huge deposit will find themselves searching for rare pockets of value in areas ripe for regeneration.

The cheapest homes are in Barking and Dagenham where the average house price is £338,000 (against a London average of £520,000) and the cost of a typical first-time buyer home is £320,000, according to the CBRE Borough by Borough report.

Swathes of new homes are coming to this part of town — 3,800 are at planning stage or have been granted permission. That’s 14 per cent of the pipeline across London.

The construction of 740 new homes started in 2024, part of the 20,000 new homes being delivered as part of the creation of Barking Riverside. Shared ownership homes are on sale here: £270,000 for a one-bedroom apartment or £67,500 for a 25 per cent share with £464 a month on rent.

