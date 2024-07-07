Logitech International's (VTX:LOGN) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.16

The board of Logitech International S.A. (VTX:LOGN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.16 on the 25th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Logitech International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Logitech International's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 13.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Logitech International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.22 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Logitech International has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Logitech International's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Logitech International is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 16 Logitech International analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

